FREMONT — Fremont School Board met with intention to approve new board policies but was put on hold due to a board member's hesitance.
Monday the board was set to approve the policy changes that Superintendent Bill Stitt and a representative from Neola, an Indianapolis company that deals with board policy and bylaws, had worked on for months going over 170 different policies.
This was stalled when board member Brandi Berkhalter asked for a hold on the vote.
Berkhalter asked the board about what she called the “i.x.” policy where she meant the Title IX, or title nine. Title IX is a non-discriminatory federal policy in place throughout the United States; it was established as a part of the Education Amendments of 1972. Educators and anyone involved in the care of students, whether it is elementary or college, is under the jurisdiction of Title IX.
“I have some questions in regard to the staff dress and grooming. As far as the i.x. policy, which was established in 1972, that hasn’t been revised by Congress it has been introduced as of last year but it has just been introduced. It hasn’t went through House, it hasn’t went through Senate, it hasn’t been passed by law. ” said Berkhalter.
To clarify, Title IX is under advisement with Congress to include more protections against discrimination of any fashion based on sexual orientation and gender identity. The new amendments will aid in making education a safe place for all students.
“Some of these transgender issues that they’re bringing into our policy I think it opens up a huge pandora box for a lot of issues to come. Let’s just say, and I can speak on a few of them, we have a male student who’s ‘identifying’ as a female student and is wanting to use a female bathroom. You know, in Allen County a female was assaulted that way. So I have a lot of questions about that and I don’t think I can yea on that right now. Not without the words of Congress or it being adapted as a law,” said Berkhalter.
With air quotes around the word "identifying," Berkhalter made her case and a motion to hold the vote on the policy was given by Alicia Perry, secretary, and seconded by Anna Creager, vice-president, which passed.
At the start, Zachary Burnau, liaison officer, gave the motion to approve the new policies.
Other than the hold on the policies, the meeting went as normal with Stitt presenting the first Flight of the Eagle awards. Zane Milliman, third grade, Rilee Hayes, eighth grade, and Ken Baker, resource room instructional aid, received the Flight of the Eagle and were given praise from their peers and teachers.
Zane’s teachers said he was responsible, kind and showing a lot of growth just in one week. Rilee blessed the meeting with her beautiful smile. Her teachers had a lot to say about how great she has been to have throughout middle school and how her smile can light up any room. Baker has shown the schools of Fremont a lot of kindness and this was one way they could show the much deserved appreciation.
There are many projects underway for Fremont Schools including a new playground at the elementary, costing around $300,000, a new gym floor for the high school, costing roughly $185,000, and many more upgrades for all three schools.
The board was very happy to approve the donation of $5,000 from the Fremont Moose Lodge. The donation will go toward the needs of the teachers.
Headstart currently has 99 students with 15 applications to still go though. They have the remaining 32% of their budget until the end of the fiscal year in October.
Fremont Community Schools will be hosting a football game tailgate party before and during the game on Friday. Thanks to the PTO and Cameron Hospital there will be bouncy houses, food and fun for the family. The tailgate will be held at the elementary school.
