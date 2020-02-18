ANGOLA — Steuben County Commissioners approved buying what will be the 17th security camera for the Steuben County Courthouse, about 25 years after security was first installed in the historic courthouse.
The new camera, approved on Monday, will target part of the courtyard and the area where judges park in the parking lot at the corner of East Gale and South Martha streets.
The camera was requested by Steuben Superior Court Judge William Fee.
“Judge Fee requested it and I’m here to support it,” Sheriff R.J. Robinson said of a proposal made by jail Commander Jason Hufnagle.
The cost of the camera was $600. It was pointed out that the camera will be positioned in an area on the courthouse that will eventually be made obsolete by construction of an addition to the courthouse that is in the planning stages.
Hufnagle said once construction commences, the camera can be removed and used elsewhere within the courthouse complex.
Security at the courthouse has evolved greatly over the years. Security measures were just being installed 25 years ago following a threat made to then-Circuit Court Judge Randall Forbes and his family in late 1994. Forbes mandated the county install security measures, which were supported by his successor and current Circuit Court Judge Allen Wheat when he took office in 1995.
At first, courthouse security was limited to officers stationed at the front entrance who used metal detectors to wand people as they entered the courthouse. Today, visitors to the courthouse go through a security scanner that is similar to those used at airports and their belongings are run through an x-ray machine. Cell phones are not allowed to be brought into the courthouse. There are also 16 cameras — soon to be 17 — placed at strategic locations throughout the interior of the courthouse as well as outside, particularly at entrances. The public is only allowed to enter the building on the main entrance on the north side, facing the Public Square.
Prior to the mandating of security, there were doors on the east and west sides of the courthouse that allowed the public to get in the building and use restrooms in the basement of the building. Those have long been removed, approximately in 1995, and covered so that their former existence is barely visible.
A tunnel that used to lead to a women’s restroom has been walled off and over the years the area has been used for storage. Commissioners have been working on a plan to eliminate that tunnel and return the area to a state as it may have appeared in the late 1800s, early 1900s, prior to the advent of indoor plumbing.
Employees of Shambaugh & Sons were working on the project Tuesday afternoon. Control panels for electric utilities that power much of Angola’s downtown lights, sound system and the like have been housed in the tunnel for years. Those utilities are being moved to a new position outside of the tunnel.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.