Several people arrested over the past two days
ANGOLA — The following people were booked into the Steuben County Jail after they were arrested by police on Tuesday and Wednesday. Formal charges are filed in court by the Steuben County Prosecutor’s Office.
• Kadince J. Blair, 31, of the 1400 block of Rossram Avenue, Grand Rapids, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging felony failure to appear in court and contempt of court.
• Heather L. Bonham, 43, of the 4300 block of East C.R. 300N, Fremont, arrested at the jail on a civil warrant.
• Jessika Cecilia, 46, of the 200 block of Pheasant Ridge, Round Rock, Texas, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging misdemeanor resisting law enforcement and disorderly conduct.
• Carrie S. Cobb, 45, of the 100 block of East Toledo Street, Fremont, arrested at the jail on a body attachment.
• Darion L. Hunter, 18, of the 700 block of Bailey Court, attested in the 600 block of Williams Street on a charge of misdemeanor trespass.
• Corey J. Lahnum, 44, of the 8800 block of East C.R. 700N, Fremont, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging felony neglect of a dependent child.
• Marie E. Lahnum, 41, of the 8800 block of East C.R. 700N, Fremont, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging felony neglect of a dependent child.
• Thomas L. Neiman, 35, of the 100 block of South Main Street, Sweetser, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging misdemeanor theft.
• Luis A. Perez, 30, of the 400 block of North Wayne Street, arrested in the 1500 block of Wohlert Street on a charge of misdemeanor operating a vehicle without ever obtaining a license.
• Kendra L. Rorick, 27, of the 100 block of South C.R. 900W, arrested on East Maumee Street at John McBride Avenue on a charge of misdemeanor possession of paraphernalia.
• Jeremy L. Sadger, 36, of the 26000 block of H Drive N, Albion, Michigan, arrested on Wendell Jacob Avenue at North Wayne Street on a charge of felony possession dealing methamphetamine, dealing a schedule I, II, or III substance, possession of cocaine or a narcotic drug, possession of a legend drug and possession of a hypodermic syringe or needle and misdemeanor dealing marijuana, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.
• Steven R. Strong, 36, of the 1200 block of West Mill Street, arrested in the 200 block of South Martha Street on a warrant alleging a misdemeanor probation violation.
• Eibar E. Vasquez, 24, of the 200 block of Marshall Street, Coldwater, Michigan, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging misdemeanor failure to appear in court.
• Logan C. Wood, 26, of the 600 block of South State Street, Kendallville, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging felony contempt of court.
