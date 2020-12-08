PLEASANT LAKE — An Angola High School senior did something special for children at the elementary school his father attended.
Coy Brames, a 13-year member of Boy Scout Troop No. 125, led a painting project at Pleasant Lake Elementary that culminated in a giant, colorful U.S. map children see every day as they enter the school. The mural is Coy's Eagle Scout project.
With his project complete, Coy, the son of David and Belinda Brames of Angola, must appear before a board of review of the Anthony Wayne Area Council of BSA for final approval of his Eagle Scout standing.
Since 1912, the Eagle Scout rank has represented a milestone for youths in Boys Scouts of America. Teens 16-18 years old can apply and the project is to be done before the Scout turns 18.
The formal application process includes providing dates of registration, signatures, references, merit badges and rank. A workbook shows the project proposal was approved ahead of time and then properly accepted by all parties when finished.
Pleasant Lake Elementary School Principal Rosie Brandt said she is delighted with the cheerful addition to the school grounds.
An Eagle Scout project is designed to show leadership capabilities while providing something positive for the community. Coy's colorful national map mirrors other Troop No. 125 members' Eagle projects, adding to the experience of Metropolitan School District of Steuben County elementary school students.
In 2013, Kyle Stadtmiller earned his Eagle Scout rank by organizing the painting of a U.S. map at Hendry Park Elementary School. Chase Soullier led the creation of a large map at Carlin Park Elementary School about a year ago.
"With COVID, we had a lot of problems with people coming out," said Coy. After putting his plans in place, Coy oversaw a crew of six family members that included his sister Alyssa, grandparents and uncle Steve.
"It was a really windy day when we started it during football season," he said. They struggled with wind whipping paper templates from their hands as they attempted to spray paint.
The project lasted over a series of sessions and was finished about a month ago.
Paint was purchased by MSD from Sherwin Williams. After seeing the primary colored states on the map, Brandt suggested blue oceans surrounding them, which Coy said added a nice touch.
"It turned out better than I imagined," said Coy, who attended Carlin Park Elementary.
Scouting was a high point of his childhood, starting when he was 5 years old. His favorite part was camping.
"A lot of my friends did it when I was little," Coy said. "Every other year, we go on a big trip."
They kayaked at Apostle Islands, Lake Superior, off the Bayfield Peninsula in northern Wisconsin. They canoed more than 100 miles up the Au Sable River in Michigan to Lake Huron.
"We did primitive camping. We had everything packed in our canoe," Coy said, admitting it was a bit of a struggle. One night, they missed their designated camp site and had to set up their accommodations for the evening without any existing amenities.
Founded in 1910, Boy Scouts of America is one of the largest youth organizations in the United States, with about 2.3 million youth participants. The Angola troop, which meets at Angola United Methodist Church, offers Cub Scout and Boy Scout opportunities to area youth.
