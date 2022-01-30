Auction park sold; multi-use athletic complex planned
AUBURN — After months of anticipation, negotiations and planning, the sale of the Sotheby’s RM Auction property off of C.R. 11-A in Auburn is complete and plans are moving forward for the property’s future.
With the snow flying Monday morning, Joe and Terri Fisher of J.T. Fisher Properties LLC shared their excitement and vision for the property’s future after completing the purchase of the property Friday, Jan. 21.
Fisher, who sold his business, Fisher Specialties, after 31 years, said he never had any plans of doing anything except enjoying retirement, but the Lord has moved him to take on this multi-million dollar project within Auburn.
The property, which was once known for its classic car auctions, will now become a mecca for youth sports in northeast Indiana with the creation of the Auburn Sports Group sporting complex.
Fisher has partnered with three others to form Auburn Sports Group. Those investors include Rod Sinn and his son, Grant, who were instrumental in a similar facility in Westfield. The third partner in the group is Cole Walker.
They compared the plans for the complex’s baseball/softball fields to the ones operated by the Kendallville Parks and Recreation Department.
The project, which is in its infancy stage, will go in front of the Auburn Plan Commission in March.
Fisher said as soon as the weather allows, he is set to begin work on the property.
The proposed sports park will include 10 indoor basketball/volleyball courts in the main “L-shaped” auction building on the grounds. The building will also include a concession stand. A dome structure will be constructed to the north of the indoor facility, which will house an additional six basketball/volleyball courts and a 7-on-7 football field.
Outside, plans include eight baseball/softball fields, four soccer/lacrosse fields and 7-on-7 football fields. The complex will also include an outdoor concession stand and amenities, a walking path, a splash pad — which will be open to the community — and parking for 2,000 cars.
Angola firefighters see increase in calls
ANGOLA — The Angola Fire Department recently received approval to hire two more firefighters within the city’s 2022 budget.
It’s going to need both of them — and more — to keep up with rising call numbers.
In 2020, the department had 1,640 runs, and that number spiked to 1,852 for 2021. While an increase is expected with an expanding city like Angola, that kind of jump was a lot for its firefighters.
“Run numbers are high everywhere you go,” Fire Chief Thomas R. “T.R.” Hagerty said. “There’s not a fire department that I’ve talked to whose numbers last year did not raise.”
The fire department responds to a variety of calls, but a large fraction — 46% — were specifically for medical and EMS assistance.
The department has filled one of the two new firefighter positions available, allowing it to staff four firefighters per shift, but even that may not be enough to combat the degree or influx of calls.
“We get big calls, but we also get multiple calls,” firefighter Ray Harvey said.
Often, the department will get what the firefighters call “double hit,” where more than one call will be announced at the same time.
With only four people on duty at once, the department is forced to recall off-duty firefighters in order to handle them all.
The department does have volunteers, but they are not always available. On-call volunteers are often hard to come by because people are busy with families and full-time jobs that they can’t leave at a moment’s notice.
As such, Hagerty is looking to add more career firefighters in the coming year and potentially open more positions if the city’s budget allows it.
“If we can get six on a day, that would help tremendously,” Hagerty said. “It would allow us to get the ladder out in the city and the tanker out more consistently in the rural area.”
With the call count already approaching 100, Hagerty expects 2022 to follow a similar busy trend.
Auburn mayor vetoes ordinance; override possible
AUBURN — After nine days of pondering a new ordinance approved by the Auburn Common Council forming a utility service board, Mayor Mike Ley put pen to paper and vetoed the ordinance late Thursday afternoon.
The veto was no surprise as Ley has said in two public meetings that he planned to do so.
If the council votes to override the veto — two-thirds of the seven-member council must vote to override — Ley plans to take the matter to court to declare the ordinance null and void of legal standing and also ask the court to stay the ordinance until the results of a voter referendum can take place.
As written, the ordinance would place several departments and make appointments and removal of department heads at the discretion of the utility services board, not the mayor. Ley and his legal counsel contend that Auburn Essential Services isn’t categorized as a utility under state statue.
The original ordinance was created in late December after Ley fired Auburn Essential Services and Auburn Electric General Manager Chris Schweitzer.
Council President Matthew Kruse said the ordinance is needed because of what he calls questionable decisions by the board of public works and safety and the mayor.
Exotic animal bill passes House, headed to Senate
INDIANAPOLIS — A bill authored by Noble County Republican state Rep. Dave Abbott that would ban direct contact with exotic animals including big cats and bears passed out of the House Thursday and is now headed for the Indiana Senate.
Abbott’s House Bill 1248 “Direct contact with specified animals” passed on a split but bipartisan 68-27 vote.
All 27 representatives who voted against it were Republicans, while House Democrats joined other Republicans in helping get the bill passed.
Local representatives Denny Zent, R-Angola, and Ben Smaltz, R-Auburn, both supported the bill.
Abbott has worked on exotic animal legislation during his time in the Statehouse due to his cooperation with Black Pine Animal Sanctuary in Albion, but said this bill was something he worked on with the Humane Society of the United States.
The bill “prohibits a person that owns or possesses a specified animal from allowing a member of the public to come into direct contact, or enter into a proximity that allows for or permits direct contact, with the specified animal,” according to the bill’s summary. Violations of the law would be a Class B infraction.
The bill carves out exceptions for owners, employees and other caretakers of facilities that keep those animals like zoos or animal sanctuaries like Black Pine, as well as veterinarians providing care to those animals.
The bill is aimed at the baby animal encounters, primarily because of many stories of mistreatment of baby animals who are used for those visits. Abbott said, for example, big cats may get declawed — essentially an amputation of their toes — in order to prevent animals from scratching patrons, and can suffer medical complications or infections because of it.
Vaping becoming a problem for young people
LAGRANGE — Three years ago, Indiana State Excise Police Capt. Tim Cleveland spent a lot of his time talking to high school juniors and seniors about the dangers of vaping.
Now, he said, he’s had to start delivering that same message to area sixth-grade students.
Cleveland was one of several speakers to talk to Lakeland Intermediate School sixth-grade students Tuesday morning about vaping, and just how dangerous it can be for young people.
The LaGrange County Juvenile Detention Alternatives Initiative program sponsored the event, created by the LaGrange County Sheriff’s Office and Chief Deputy Tracy Harker.
Three years ago, Cleveland said he would never have imagined himself being asked to speak to sixth-grade students about vaping.
Lakeland Intermediate School has had three incidents. School officials confiscated one vape that contained THC, the active ingredient in marijuana.
“That’s really concerning because the devices are easy to conceal, you don’t see it and most of the time you don’t even smell it anymore. It’s a real problem,” Principal Brad Targgart said.
Cleveland warned the sixth-grade students they can be ticketed if they are discovered just carrying a vaping device. Indiana increased the legal age to purchase vaping devices from 18 years old to 21, the same age the state requires to purchase alcohol and cigarettes.
Vaping continues to be a growing problem among young students.
“This is really becoming a bigger and bigger battle for us all the time,” Cleveland added. “There are just so many bad things about vaping.”
Cleveland plans to talk with students at other schools about the dangers of vaping in the near future.
Missing man found Jan. 23
ANGOLA — Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating a fatal snowmobile accident that occurred Jan. 23 in rural Steuben County.
Adam Fifield, 34, was found after a search by family members.
At approximately 5 p.m., the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office was requested to assist with locating Fifield.
Fifield had been missing for about 1 1/2 hours after leaving a residence in the 6100 block of South C.R. 400W in Hudson on a snowmobile and failed to arrive at his predetermined destination.
A search by authorities of the area where Fifield had last been seen and was traveling was unsuccessful.
At about 10:45 p.m., authorities were notified that family members had located Fifield at an accident scene in a creek near the 1900 block of West C.R. 500S. Despite lifesaving efforts, Fifield was pronounced dead on the scene.
Conservation officers remind everyone to wear a helmet and protective riding gear when operating or riding an off-road vehicle or snowmobile. For information on ORV laws and safe operating procedures, see offroad-ed.com/in/handbook and on.IN.gov/offroading.
