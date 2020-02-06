ANGOLA — Dealing with water issues is one that continues to be a thorn in the side with Steuben County neighborhoods and lake areas.
There has been much conversation among county officials the past couple years about permitting and neighbors not creating problems for their neighbors.
While it has been urged by certain individuals and particularly representatives of the Steuben County Lakes Council, the suggestion that it is time to act came from an elected official on Monday.
"I think we need to take a closer look at the permitting process when it comes to building in places with water," Commissioner Lynne Liechty said during a Steuben County Board of Commissioners meeting on Monday.
Such a determination was made in late 2018 after problems with a handful of construction sites around the county, particularly the lakes. Liechty's comment came during discussion about water being a problem in a neighborhood west of Interstate 69, near Loon Lake. The neighborhood is made up of residential structures on the west side, along C.R. 280W, and commercial on the east, along C.R. 275W, running parallel to I-69.
Because the area is not served by a legal drain — a county drain — the problem was left to property owners. Nonetheless, officials are working with the neighborhood to resolve problems.
"We're trying to get together and work on these issue that are not on county property," said Commissioner Jim Crowl.
A letter posted at the Steuben County Plan Commission and Building Department offices, Clint Knauer, director of the building and planning departments, has laid out guidelines for projects to follow. The requirements went into effect on Jan. 1, 2019.
This year-old requirement means new projects need to:
• Determine preconstruction storm water runoff that exists on a site.
• Create a storm water management plan that shows that new construction will not increase storm water runoff once construction was complete.
• Document after construction that the project complied with the storm water management plan.
The multi-department collaboration was designed to come up with effective storm water management plans for construction project sites.
Beyond runoff being problems for neighbors and the environment, Steuben County Highway Engineer Jen Sharkey has said there have been problems with water running off from certain properties and onto county highways, particularly with sediment getting into roads.
There are certain controls that can be put in place when people seek building permits during the check-point phase when they have to work with a number of agencies. Drainage itself is handled by the Steuben County Surveyor’s Office.
Pete Hippensteel, technical vice president with the Steuben County Lakes Council, has pressed for more controls on the county level for years, but in particular the past couple years due to blatant disregard for water quality with some projects. The Lakes Council works to protect and improve water quality of the county’s lakes and streams.
"There must be a viable system of coordination between the various county agencies to correct the current problems caused by no design or incorrect construction on properties that are causing problems for roads, the lakes, and next-door neighbors," Hippensteel said in a July 2018 letter to the County Commissioners.
Hippensteel continues to point toward a 1996 county ordinance that requires drainage measures are part of the building permit application and are approval by the surveyor's office before permits be issued.
"No Improvement Location Permit shall be issued for the construction, extension, remodeling, alteration or repair of any proposed or existing building in Steuben County, until the plans for such construction, extension, remodeling, alteration or repair have been approved in writing by the Steuben County Surveyor," the ordinance reads, in part.
In addition, Steuben County Drainage Board meetings tend to include much discussion about lake areas with high water issues, particularly the past two years where annual precipitation has been near record levels.
This year has started out with above-normal precipitation on the heels of 2019 when precipitaion was just about 2 inches shy of an annual record.
