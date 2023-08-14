101 Lakes Trust to meet GENTIAN LAKE — The annual meeting of the 101 Lakes Trust will be held at 7 p.m. in the Wild Turkey Shelter at Trine State Recreation Area. The Trust is an offshoot of the Steuben County Lakes Council. During the annual meeting that the 101 Lakes Trust will be posthumously recognizing Betty-lee Hepworth, a nearby property owner of the Trine State Recreation Area.
LAKE JAMES — Detailed water testing by the Steuben County Lake Council continues to show one hot spot that’s sending water contaminated with human waste to Crooked Lake.
In his presentation to the Lakes Council’s annual meeting on Saturday, Bill Schmidt of the group’s water quality committee reported findings that have been on repeat a number of years: The Northwood addition that’s just outside the Angola city limits continues to send poor water downstream due to failing or failed septic systems.
But as Lakes Council President Steve Schroeder, it has been a difficult problem to tackle.
“We have a human e-coli problem in one of our legs here. It’s Crooked Lake. We have an addition in Angola that we found old septic systems. This addition is not annexed into the city. I’ve been meeting with the mayor for the last two years to try and get him to move towards annexation. Annexation today is so difficult you have to have 100% of the population in that area. One person can say no. And they can’t get anything done. So that’s where we’re at. There are some tough problems to solve,” Schroeder said. “So I hope that gives you folks an idea of what we’re finding.”
Schmidt said the data being collected by the Lakes Council and other groups working in collaboration with it — like the Steuben Lakes Regional Waste District — is to not only build a data base, which is extensive, but to take the data and use it to result change.
As an example, Schmidt said it was determined there was a waste problem getting into a certain lake.
It was discovered the source of the pollution was from a cattle operation. After working with the producer, the cattle were moved to a different part of the farm and the runoff discontinued.
“What we do is we provide you guys with the data so you can take it and solve your own problem at your lake though we can help assist you on where to guide you, to guide you to the proper people,” said Janet Bohney, president elect of the Lakes Council.
“I think the other thing is, there’s a lot of people in the room that have experience with this on their own lakes, and they can share what they’ve done to resolve those issues. It’s kind of it takes a village type thing as much as I hate to say that,” Schmidt said.
The guest speaker was Lyndon Kelley, a specialist in irrigation with Michigan State University and Purdue Extension.
Kelley gave a wide-ranging presentation on irrigation in agriculture, mainly, and talked about various issues with irrigation and the rights of people who might be neighbors to farms with large systems.
One myth Kelley did dispel was that of residents pumping water from their lakes to irrigate their lawns.
He said the greatest cause to lake levels dropping — beyond a lack of rain — was evaporation.
Irrigating lawns with lake water didn’t have much of an impact. In fact, he said, irrigating lawns could improve the health of the lawn and prevent erosion to the lake.
It was the 51st annual meeting for the Lakes Council, which strives to protect lakes, streams and water quality in Steuben County.
Turnout for the meeting held at Lake James Christian Camp was low — less than 25 people. Bohney said that was possibly due to a lack of problems on the lakes at this moment.
