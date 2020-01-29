ANGOLA — For the past 66 years, the Pokagon Shrine Club has taken local grade school youth to the Mizpah Shrine Circus.
Since 1954 when Chuck Sheets was a key organizer, the local club has sponsored youth to the annual circus. The project has continued each year since. The Shrine circus continues to be one of the largest projects for Steuben County Shrine members.
On Jan. 24, the Pokagon Shrine Club took more than 800 fourth- and fifth-graders and nearly 100 additional chaperones and teachers to the circus in Fort Wayne. It is customary to take only the fourth graders, but last year because of iced roads the fourth graders could not attend so they got to go this year.
Arrangements are made for students from Metropolitan School District of Steuben County, Fremont, Prairie Heights and Hamilton to attend annually.
The Shrine International fraternity was founded in 1872. Five Temples or centers are located in Indiana: Mizpah in Fort Wayne, Murat in Indianapolis, Orak in Michigan City, Hadi in Evansville and Zorah in Terre Haute. The Steuben County Shriners are associated with the Fort Wayne Mizpah Temple along with 20 other counties in northeast Indiana.
A group of about 100 Shriners, mostly in the Steuben County area, are associated with the Pokagon Shrine Club. The club meets monthly under the leadership of three Officers: Don Shively, Jeff Stanford and John Tchinsky to conduct business and activities.
The Fort Wayne Shrine Temple has several sub units or clubs that one may also join, many associated with interests or hobbies such as bagpipers, Corvette club, horse patrol, antique power club (tractors), khyber gun club, clowns, motorcycle, Hillbillies Clan and many more. A member may join any unit and enjoy the activities of those with similar interests. Many of these units participate in Shrine parades, as has been done bi-annually at the Vermont Settlement Days in Orland.
Local Shriners are active in transporting children to Shriner Hospitals. Identified young people who need help are transported to the hospitals by local Shriners. Recent television ads have helped tell of story of how young people are being helped.
Being a Shriner requires a Masonic Lodge membership. Any man in the community who wishes to inquire into membership is encouraged to contact any local member.
