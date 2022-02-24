Angola, IN (46703)

Today

Snow showers early will become steadier snow overnight. Low around 20F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches..

Tonight

Snow showers early will become steadier snow overnight. Low around 20F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.