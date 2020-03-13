ANGOLA — A Saturday matinee has been added to this weekend's production of "Willie Wonka: The Musical" at Angola High School.
The drama club will present Roald Dahl’s “Willy Wonka: The Musical” Friday at 7:30 p.m., Saturday at 2 and 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. Tickets cost $10 for adults and $7 for students and are available only online at our.show/ahswonka.
No tickets will be sold at the door. They must be purchased online.
"Ticket sales are only available online and the website will not allow you to buy tickets once the show is sold out," said Andrew Keiser, orchestra director for the show.
The fourth show was added on Friday to reduce the number of people at each show due to coronavirus concerns. Thursday, Governor Eric Holcomb announced that events could not exceed crowds of 250 people.
