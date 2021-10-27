WASHINGTON — Schools in northeast Indiana were among Indiana recipients in the latest round of grants through the Federal Communications Commission.
The FCC announced that it has received requests for nearly $1.3 billion in the second application filing window of the $7.17 billion Emergency Connectivity Fund Program to fund nearly 2.4 million connected devices and over 564,000 broadband connections.
The Commission also committed an additional $269 million to fund connected devices and broadband connections requested in the first application filing window.
During the second application filing window, the Commission received applications from all 50 states, Puerto Rico, American Samoa, Northern Mariana Islands, U.S. Virgin Islands, and the District of Columbia. The Commission offered the second application filing window, which ran from Sept. 28 to Oct. 13, to accommodate strong demand for the program in the first round.
To date, the Commission has committed $2.6 billion in program funding to school and library applicants. With the first three waves, the Commission is providing support for over 6.1 million connected devices and nearly 2.9 million broadband connections to support 6,028 schools, 512 libraries and 49 consortia.
Indiana received $36 million of the committed program funding, some of which was distributed to various school districts in the northeast area, including:
• Metropolitan School District of Steuben County (Angola): $304,218
• Prairie Heights Community School Corporation (LaGrange): $29,973
• Whitley County Consolidated Schools (Colombia City): $1.05 million
• Central Noble Community School Corporation (Albion): $430,000
• West Noble School Corporation (Ligonier): $72,000
The funds provided by the Emergency Connectivity Fund Program can be used to support off-campus learning, such as homework and virtual learning, as schools and libraries continue to respond to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
“Clearly there still is a tremendous demand for help in our communities to meet the broadband needs of students and library patrons engaged in online learning,” said Acting Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel. “The Emergency Connectivity Fund is the single largest effort to bring connectivity and devices to students, helping to close the Homework Gap and providing critical services to library patrons. Together with the Emergency Broadband Benefit Program, the Commission is investing more than $10 billion to support success in the digital age, no matter who you are or where you live.”
More details about which schools and libraries will receive funding can be found at bit.ly/2ZlxMrS.
Detailed information on the status of Emergency Connectivity Fund applications is available in the Open Data Portal, including applicant details, requested funds, individual product or service details, and funding commitment information. To view the portal, visit bit.ly/3CcXoWt.
Additional information on the Emergency Connectivity Fund program is available at emergencyconnectivityfund.org. The program is administered by the Universal Service Administrative Company, with oversight from and under rules unanimously adopted by the Federal Communications Commission.
