WASHINGTON — The Federal Communications Commission Monday authorized nearly $13 million in funding over the next decade to expand broadband to 11,776 unserved rural Indiana homes and businesses, which is part of the third wave of support from last year’s Connect America Fund Phase II auction.
Mercury Wireless Indiana will receive $163,856 to serve 1,476 locations in Steuben County; $118,024 to serve 1,105 locations in LaGrange County; $111,477 to serve 1,338 locations in Noble County; and $25,810 to serve 905 locations in DeKalb County.
Providers will begin receiving funding this month.
Nationwide, the auction last fall allocated $1.488 billion in support to expand broadband to more than 700,000 unserved rural homes and small businesses over the next 10 years. The FCC has already authorized two waves of funding in May and June, and funds from those first two waves are expanding connectivity to nearly 100,000 homes and businesses that lack service. Monday's action, which provides funding in 23 states, brings total authorized funding to nearly $803 million, or over half of the $1.488 billion allocated through the auction, expanding connectivity to 305,518 homes and businesses.
In the coming months, the FCC will be authorizing additional funding as it approves remaining applications of the winning bidders from the auction.
“High-speed Internet provides access to opportunity in the 21st century, and the FCC’s top priority is closing the digital divide so that all Americans can fully participate in our connected society,” said FCC Chairman Ajit Pai. “Today’s authorization of funding is the largest yet from the auction, nearly the double the amount authorized in the first two rounds nationwide, and serving over twice as many rural homes and businesses. I am pleased that the Commission is moving quickly to authorize these funds to close the digital divide in rural Indiana and around the nation.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.