ANGOLA — It was almost fitting, the sendoff the Democratic Party held for Mayor Richard Hickman on Friday night was in Commons Park’s Selman Timber Frame Pavilion.
It was the Democratic Party’s annual summer celebration, when candidates are promoted and the party’s ideals shared. And that happened, too, but it was a celebration of Hickman and the 22 years he’s served as mayor.
As speaker after speaker paid tribute to the mayor — or in some cases roasted him — who served 22 years in office come Dec. 31, there was the sound of a concert at the Roman Beer Stage at the west end of the park, sometimes drowning out the person on stage.
It was a reflection of the activity in Angola’s parks that has grown over the years and Hickman’s roots in Angola government.
When Hickman took over as mayor in March 2001 following the death of Mayor Bill Selman, the land where the memorial timber frame now stands was but a hill above Commons, waiting to become something more.
Prior to his appointment, Hickman served on the Angola Park Board for nearly three decades.
Now, as he prepares to leave office, and perhaps as a testament to his devotion to the parks system, Commons is booming and development of the parks system and trails in Angola are doing the same.
Just like a typical roast, or tribute, the subject gets the final say. In it, a humble Dick Hickman thanked all who have supported him over the years, including his family, and especially wife Lynn.
“See the mayor cannot do what they do without a strong spouse providing ways of supporting them all the time. And the same way with the family. You gotta have your family behind you,” Hickman said, choking up. “Twenty-two years, my family has done a lot without me. And I really would like to be a better father. A better spouse, a better grandfather. And that’s my goal. From December 31 on. Thank you.”
Hickman has overseen much growth in the community in his two decades plus in office, at Trine University, in the industrial parks and in residential developments. He kept Cameron Memorial Community Hospital in the downtown.
He’s had highs and lows and remained fluid through the years, changing when necessary and being ready to take advantage of opportunity when it arose.
Hickman has often said that many mayors would give anything to have a baseball stadium in their downtown for a minor league baseball team. Well, Angola has Thunder Ice Arena, he likes to boast, which is home to collegiate hockey and figure skating from Trine as well as many programs open to the community at large.
But it was the parks where he started in Angola government and the celebration of this soon-to-be retiring mayor was in a fitting place, outdoors, and in the structure dedicated to the man who groomed Hickman for the day when Selman would eventually lose his battle with cancer.
Bill Selman left very few details to chance, and he made sure the large shoes he left behind would be filled by someone up to the challenge.
And so it was on Friday, with Chuck Walker talking about how Hickman led the charge for the environmental cleanup at Univertical Corp., a disaster left behind by Dana Corp. that threatened Angola’s drinking water supply. Or Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry lauding Hickman as a fine mayor who has served as a mentor and advisor to many mayors in Indiana, including himself.
There was Judy Rowe, chair of the Steuben County Democratic Party, who emceed the event, Sen. Shelly Yoder, D-Bloomington, the keynote, and Sue Essman, the woman who wants to follow Hickman and keep the mayor’s office blue, building on the 32-year streak from Selman through Hickman.
As much as the event was a tribute to Hickman, it also was a launch pad for the campaign of Essman, who has served 16 years as human resources director for Angola and just recently filed her candidacy.
Unlike the Republican Party’s Lincoln Day gathering a few weeks ago, there was no red meat during this gathering, and only one joke about former President Donald Trump.
But make no mistake, this night was about Hickman and his success at the helm of city government and the outlook for the future in Angola.
“I also want to thank Mayor Hickman. My goodness, not just one term, but this man’s served for 22 years as a leader, assertive here in our Steuben County and Angola community. So thank you because the whole state benefits from great leadership. You are leaving the city of Angola better,” Yoder said to a round of applause. “Greater access to affordable housing, an educated and hardworking workforce, a stronger business community, more trails for walking and biking and definitely more coffee shops. Which is so important for connecting with one another.”
Yoder will be seeking reelection to the 40th Senate District in 2024, brushing off any notions of her seeking the Democratic Party’s nomination to run for the open U.S. Senate seat next year.
Walker led the evening off, following Essman, recounting how Hickman went to bat for Univertical when it was stuck with a multi-million dollar cleanup of the former Dana plant, after moving the company his father started to Angola from Detroit.
Had it not been for the effort led by Hickman, Walker said, the company would have left, Angola would have ended up with a brown field or worse and 100 families would have at least one member out of work.
“Detroit was a microcosm of what happens when people don’t work together for the betterment of the community. So, you know, coming here was very refreshing. I didn’t really have a lot of engagement with government. And in fact, I would say I shied away from it because I didn’t know how to deal with it because it didn’t exist where I came from. So it’s been a great experience, I think. The city, the county, northeastern Indiana has been very blessed to have a guy like Dick Hickman dedicate the time and the effort, you know, for moving our community forward,” Walker said.
While many said thanks for Hickman’s leadership over the years, the event also had the air of a campaign event, much like the annual affair always does.
If anyone at the podium was making a case for Essman in this year’s municipal election, it was Yoder, who has experience on the campaign trail, having twice run for Congress before landing in the state Senate.
Speaking on working with Hickman the past 16 years as HR director for the city, Yoder said Essman is ready to hit the ground running on Day 1 if elected.
“Sue Essman is ready to lead and go into the future from day one. Sue has done her job in getting ready to lead. And now our job begins. Her getting elected to serve us now rests on our shoulders. She’s done her job. She has the expertise. She just needs our hard work to get her across the finish line,” Yoder said.
While technology is great and offers many tools for those running, it still comes down to getting out and campaigning door-to-door, face-to-face in order to win.
Essman herself also made her case, talking about her experience in the Hickman administration and always being available to serve.
“As mayor I will be focused on the overarching goal of providing a safe city. A safe city is not only police and fire, but streets, sidewalks, water and wastewater lines, planned upgrades and keeping up with the increased housing, industry and business growth,” Essman said. “Accomplishing this will mean working together with department heads, our clerk treasurer and city council to provide the resources needed. And most important, we must listen to the people. Just as appointees work at the pleasure of the mayor, the mayor works at the pleasure of people. Looking ahead, we have some exciting projects coming up and some challenges to face. I’m confident that with strong, focused leadership, we will together see our visions become reality.”
Rowe noted that the Democratic Party still needs candidates for the Council C and at-large seats on the city council. She introduced the other candidates, including Councilman Dave Olson, D-B, and candidates Nick Sutton, District A, and Lou Ann Homan, District D.
