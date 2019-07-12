ANGOLA — Colleen C. Bigelow, 32, of the 600 block of Cora Lane, Fremont, was arrested on Friday at Steuben County Sheriff’s Department on misdemeanor charges of operating .15 percent or more blood alcohol content and driving while suspended with a prior. She was lodged in the Steuben County Jail.
Police blotter
