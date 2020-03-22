Angola, IN (46703)

Today

Rain and snow this evening transitioning to snow showers overnight. Low around 30F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 90%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected..

Tonight

Rain and snow this evening transitioning to snow showers overnight. Low around 30F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 90%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected.