FREMONT — A spring snowstorm could bring up to 3 inches of snow to northeast Indiana starting around 1 a.m. Monday and ending around 11 a.m., AccuWeather reports.
The intensity of the storm could be varied around northeast Indiana, with southeast DeKalb County possibly receiving little or no snow, storm models show.
The storm will impact areas north of Indiana, into Michigan, with greater snowfall amounts. The storm will strengthen as it heads northeast, with parts of New England possibly getting a foot of snow.
Motorists might face slick road conditions Monday morning.
