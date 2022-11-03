Four people arrested
ANGOLA — The people listed below were booked into the Steuben County Jail following arrests made by law enforcement officers on Wednesday and early Thursday. Formal charges are filed in court by the Steuben County Prosecutor's Office.
• Tyler H. Ashbrook, 29, of Lane 101 Long Beach Lake, Fremont, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging theft and intimidation.
• Jemiah W. Entenman, 38, of the 200 block of North Tillotson Street, Fremont, arrested on Wayne Street at Toledo Street, Fremont, on charges of felony obstruction of justice and misdemeanor operating while intoxicated.
• Marlo A. Gilbert, 54, of the 700 block of Village Green Drive, arrested in the 700 block of West Mill Street on a charge of misdemeanor disorderly conduct.
• Heather D. Thorndyke, 46, homeless, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging misdemeanor failure to appear in court and contempt of court.
