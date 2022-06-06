Police arrest several over the weekend
ANGOLA — The following people were booked into the Steuben County Jail following arrests made over the weekend by law enforcement officers. Official charges, if any, are filed in court by the Steuben County Prosecutor's Office.
• Richard W. Brames, 56, of the 5000 block of South 5W, Pleasatn Lake, arrested on C.R. 200W at C.R. 100N on a charge of misdemeanor operating while intoxicated.
• Eric C. Briner, 43, of the 00 block of Hanchett Street, Coldwater, Michigan, arrested in the 300 block of Intertech Parkway on a charge of misdemeanor theft.
• Jason M. Fitch, 36, of the 900 block of Carling Place, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging charges of felony and misdemeanor failure to appear in court.
• Jason M. Geiger, 42, of the 300 block of Willowburg Drive, Kendallville, arrested at the jail on a charge of misdemeanor operating while intoxicated.
• Jose A. Guzman, 24, of the 1200 block of Apollo Drive, arrested on North Wayne Street at Calvary Lane on a charge of misdemeanor operating while intoxicated.
• Austin W. Hefley, 31, of the 7700 block of North C.R. 1000W, arrested in the 8100 block of West C.R. 700N on charges of misdemeanor operating while intoxicated and possession of marijuana or hashish.
• Tyler W. Kimbrell, 24, of the 200 block of West Suvnet Road, Midland, Michigan, arrested on Industrial Drive at North Wayne Street on a charge of misdemeanor operating while intoxicated.
• Brianna C. Klink, 27, of the 700 block of North C.R. 200W, arrested on C.R. 375W at C.R. 500S, Pleasant Lake, on charges of domestic battery and operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Edward W. Loraine, 24, of Lane 370 Jimmerson Lake, arrested at home on charges of felony battery of a public safety official engaged in duty and misdemeanor domestic battery.
• Vincente S. Mendez, 59, of the 400 block of North Washington Street, arrested at home on charges of felony habitual traffic offender and driving while intoxicated with a prior and misdemeanor operating while intoxicated and driving without ever having obtained a license.
• Scott A. Robeck, 31, of the 200 block of West Garfield Street, Ashley, arrested in the 1100 block of West S.R. 120, Fremont, on a warrant alleging felony and misdemeanor counts of failure to appear in court.
• William O. Wallace, 44, of the 100 block of Henry Street, Coldwater, Michigan, arrested in the 6800 block of North Old U.S. 27, Fremont, on charges of felony possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor possession of paraphernalia.
• Dylan L. White, 22, of the 100 block of West Cherry Street, Butler, arrested in the 600 block of East C.R. 50S on charges of felony possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor operating while intoxicated and possession of paraphernalia.
• Magen M. Wilson, 32, of the 6200 block of North C.R. 125E, Fremont, arrested at home on a warrant alleging misdemeanor failure to appear in court.
