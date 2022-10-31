ANGOLA — More than 1,000 people showed up for Angola downtown trick-or-treating Saturday, said Lou Ann Homan, who headed the panel of judges for the costume contest.
There were three categories the costumes were judged — the best kids’ costume, the best couple’s costumes and the best family costumes. Homan, an adjunct professor at Trine University, storyteller and columnist for this newspaper, said the participants were judged on creativity, originality and the effort that was put into the costume.
“I asked my judges not to just look for something that somebody ordered online, and then they wore it,” Homan said.
The kids’ costume contest, said Homan, was the most important, and the three winners of it were Gracie Wetowskey, who was dressed as a gypsy pirate, June Canull, and Haven Russell.
The prizes for the contest included those donated by downtown merchants, such as gift certificates for Caleo Café, for the Venue, for the Brokaw Movie House, Monument Pizza Pub and Elemento.
Homan said she herself did not judge the event, she only put the contest together as she does every year. The people who judged the contest were Indiana State Representative Candidate for District 51 and teacher at Prairie Heights Mike Travis, artist Annie Thomas-Eyster, and the wife of one of Homan’s former students, Lisa Gill.
Two other people, Anita Workman and Kathy Vaughn, registered the participants. Homan said there were at least a couple of hundred kids registered for the costume contest.
Trick-or-treating followed the costume contest. Next year Homan suggested moving the contest to after the trick-or-treating to draw more participants.
“There were a lot of people who came by, and I said, ‘oh, you should have been in the contest, you are so cute,’ but they weren’t’ cause they came a little later,” she said.
For the future, Homan also plans to have more categories and get more donations so that every single child could get something fun during the event, and not only the contest winners “So that every, every, every single kiddo could have something,” she said.
There were more costume contest participants than the event ever had, said Homan. It even finally got overwhelming for the judges, as they had only limited space on the sidewalks.
“We had pages and pages of children who were signed up,” said Homan. “It was packed.”
Apart from that, she said, it was a wonderful event, and a joyous day when almost all of the downtown businesses were open, and the merchants were sitting outside, and the kids could participate in face and pumpkin painting.
“It was a big success. Absolutely,” Homan concluded.
