FORT WAYNE — Parkview Health and Anthem of Indiana agreed Tuesday night to a two-day extension of their existing agreement, allowing for more time to negotiate a new contract.
The existing contract now will expire Thursday at 11:59 p.m.
“We’ve made progress, but both sides felt it was important to take more time to try to work through our differences rather than allowing the contract to end tonight at midnight,” said Mike Packnett, president and CEO of Parkview Health. “We will continue our discussions in earnest, working to avoid significant disruptions for our patients and area employers.”
The current agreement pertains to all Parkview providers and facilities in Indiana. Parkview Physicians Group providers based in Ohio are not impacted and will remain in-network for Anthem members.
Patients with questionsmay call Parkview at (844) 241-0032, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m., or visit parkview.com/anthem for more information.
