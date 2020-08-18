Six people arrested by police Monday
ANGOLA — The following people were arrested Monday by law enforcement officers working in Steuben County and lodged in the Steuben County Jail.
• Ray T. Dailey, 50, of the 2000 block of West Buck Lake Road, arrested at U.S. 20 and C.R. 200W on a misdemeanor charge of operating while intoxicated.
• Angela Gladieux, 33, of the 1000 block of West Main Street, Pleasant Lake, arrested on a warrant alleging misdemeanor failure to appear.
• Jeffrey L. Gose, 56, of the 4000 block of North C.R. 900W, Orland, arrested on a warrant alleging misdemeanor failure to appear.
• Dewey J. Imse II, 18, of the 500 block of West Follett Lane, Fremont, arrested at home on a misdemeanor charge of battery.
• Joshua E. Parker, 33, of the 400 block of Howard Street, Finley, Ohio, arrested on the Indiana Toll Road on felony charges of possession of methamphetamine and illegal possession of a syringe and misdemeanor charges of possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.
• Jose C. Ruiz, 52, of the 600 block of North Wayne Street, arrested in the 600 block of North Wayne Street on a felony charge of habitual traffic violator.
