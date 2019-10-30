ANGOLA — A man synonymous with communications for Indiana Republicans whose career stretches to the President George W. Bush administration will be the guest speaker at Saturday's Steuben County Republican Breakfast.
Pete Seat will be the guest speaker at the event that will be held at Timber's Steakhouse & Seafood, 1212 W. Maumee St., Angola, starting at 8 a.m. with an optional breakfast.
Seat is the current vice president for Bose Public Affairs Group.
He is the former executive director of strategic communications and talent development for the Indiana Republican Party.
Seat also handled communications for the gubernatorial campaign of Gov. Eric Holcomb and ran the non-profit Next Level organization that directed Holcomb's transition and inauguration.
He was a deputy assistant press secretary for Bush and also worked in communications for Sen. Dan Coats.
Seat's byline has appeared in numerous national publications and he has been a guest on many news programs.
His most recent book is "The War on Millennials," published in 2014.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.