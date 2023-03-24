ANGOLA — Steuben County will received a 90% grant to build a new bridge on C.R. 675W over Crooked Creek to replace a timber structure that was built in the 1960s.
The county will receive $1.314 million for the project that will cost about $1.6 million total.
The funding is scheduled for Fiscal Year 2028, so it will be five years before the work gets underway.
"The bridge was built in the 1960s. The timber's just done," said Steuben County Highway Engineer Chip Porter.
While the current bridge has a timber support system, the deck is a concrete overlay.
The new bridge will be a completely concrete structure.
Because the work has been deemed a safety improvement, it will be funded at a 90% with a 10% match from the county as opposed to the typical 80/20 split on other federal aid projects.
The funds awarded are only for construction costs and do not include money for engineering and right-of-way acquisition. That should come later but before construction takes place.
"They've only awarded constructions funds now," Porter said.
The bridge will have a bit bigger footprint than the existing structure, thus the need to buy land for more right of way.
"We'll have to purchase right of way on each corner of the bridge," Porter said.
The bridge is one of four from the 1960s that includes all or part timber in the structure.
The bridge is located about a mile south of S.R. 120, just east of Tamarack Lake and north of Lake Gage. It is a little more than 2 miles east of Orland.
