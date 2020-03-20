Auburn Main Street reports success
AUBURN — The Auburn Common Council met Tuesday and heard a report on the successes of the Auburn Main Street organization.
“It was an exciting and busy year downtown,” said Eldon Byler, president of Auburn Main Street. The organization works “to promote, advance and preserve a vibrant downtown.”
Byler began by listing 11 businesses that located downtown last year, along with three that relocated.
“We see this as huge opportunity to bring more people downtown,” Byler said about the new businesses.
Auburn Main Street saw its greatest increase in facade grants, awarding $8,900 in matching grants to improve storefronts with exterior signs, masonry work and paint.
Two new wall murals downtown led to “positive feedback and excitement,” Byler said. A crowdfunding campaign raised more than $24,000 in support.
Park upgrades on the way by summer
KENDALLVILLE — The Kendallville Parks Department is moving ahead with upgrades to the tennis courts and Bixler Lake Campground.
Park Director Jim Pankop said the tennis court project will start in May. Contractors will mill the full depth of the old asphalt and remove it.
New asphalt will pave the courts all the way to the fence, eliminating the maintenance-heavy grass strip. The new asphalt will be striped for both tennis and pickle ball by early June. The new asphalt will need to cure for two weeks before players can use it.
Pankop said a new vinyl-coated chain link fence in black will be installed on the existing frame structure, which will be painted black. Lighting will be upgraded to energy-efficient LED bulbs.
Grants and donations will pay for most of the tennis court expenses, including a substantial grant from the Dekko Foundation. Pankop said, however, that the park department is still fundraising for the project and will accept donations.
The park department is in the planning and design phase for improvements to Bixler Lake Park. Pankop said the wastewater dump station will be moved to a more convenient location, with most of the work done in-house with the help of other city departments.
The existing ball diamond in the campground will give way to expanded campsites with water, sewer and electric hookups required by larger campers and motorhomes, Pankop said. The ball diamond is no longer needed with the expansion of the nearby Outdoor Sports Complex.
Local native places 5th on ‘Biggest Loser’
Auburn native Kristi McCart was eliminated from “The Biggest Loser” reality TV competition in last week’s episode.
McCart lasted until the final five contestants out of 12 who began the competition.
In the show’s eighth week, McCart lost 5 pounds, the smallest loss among the remaining contestants.
Her weekly loss took McCart from 220 pounds to 215. She began the competition weighing 264 pounds and lost 49 pounds in eight weeks.
She said she was anxious to go home to husband, fellow DeKalb High School graduate Tom McCart, and their 1 1/2-year-old son, Cole. The McCarts live near Tampa, Florida, and she practices law in Riverview, Florida.
Garrett restaurant feeding young people
GARRETT — T & R Junction restaurant in Garrett is serving free meals to ages 18 and younger during the school closure due to coronavirus.
T & R owner Tammy Frost said the eatery is offering a choice of biscuits and gravy, French toast and sausage or scrambled eggs, bacon and toast for breakfast. The lunch menu will change daily, Frost said.
People may call the restaurant at 553-9023 or stop by for the meals, she added.
Frost said she will offer food to entire families if in need, and she plans to continue as long she is able to provide carry-out service. Delivery is also available, if needed.
No questions will be asked of those receiving lunches. “You have to trust people,” she said.
Service is available Monday through Thursday from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 104 N. Peters St., Garrett.
Tourism bureau moves in with EDC
ALBION — Late last year, Visit Noble County, the county’s convention and visitors bureau, and the Noble County Economic Development Corp. decided to enhance countywide collaboration starting with a co-location. Visit Noble County, previously located in Rome City on the Gene Stratton-Porter property, completed the move last week.
Emily Schneider, executive director of Visit Noble County, said, “I am glad to complete this co-location as both organizations strive to promote and develop assets to enhance economic growth.”
In June 2015, The Noble County Convention & Visitors Bureau had moved into the historic Sower Farmhouse near Rome City, 8983 C.R. 350E, Rome City. The move made neighbors of the Gene Stratton-Porter property, one of the county’s more prominent tourism sites, and the CVB.
According to Schneider, the Sower Farmhouse has been returned to Indiana Landmarks, which will begin seeking a new tenant for the property soon.
