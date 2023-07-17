ANGOLA — Cameron Memorial Community Hospital recently welcomed Scott Gruner, President and CEO of First Federal Savings Bank of Angola, to its Board of Directors.
Gruner brings to the board more than 25 years of leadership and community-based service experience, bringing the total number of Cameron Board members to 12.
Gruner is currently serving on the Steuben Community Foundation Investment Committee, as well as the Angola Kids League Board of Directors.
He previously served in the 101 Lakes Kiwanis Club of Angola, and the boards of directors for the Steuben County United Way, YMCA of Steuben County, and Angola Area Chamber of Commerce.
Gruner is also an adjunct professor at Trine University and Indiana Tech.
“We are privileged to welcome our newest member to the Board of Directors, Mr. Scott Gruner. His wealth of experience in public service and fresh perspective will undoubtedly contribute to the community and the success of our organization,” said Angie Logan, president and CEO of Cameron Hospital. “I am excited to witness his valuable insight and anticipate positive strategic guidance as we continue to grow and progress. We look forward to collaborating with him soon as we shape the future of Cameron Hospital”.
“As the newest member of the Cameron Board of Directors, I would like to stress the significance of serving our community and organization. The purpose I hope to bring to the hospital exceeds organizational goals and margins but lies in the impact we can have on patients and those in our community,” Gruner said. “Cameron Hospital is an intriguing opportunity because it is unlike any other Board for which I have previously served, and I’m excited to support our downtown business neighbor in, now, an official capacity.”
In his spare time, Gruner enjoys traveling, golfing, and attending sporting events with his wife and sons.
