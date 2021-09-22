ANGOLA — Angola Common Council was all business at Monday night’s meeting, settling the agenda and wrapping up in only 10 minutes.
Within that quick time, though, council approved three requests for funds from the City of Angola Facade Grant Program, an initiative designed to assist downtown businesses with protecting the architectural heritage and existing buildings facades within the designated Downtown Historic Commercial District.
The program offers a maximum of $5,000 dollars per applicant, depending on the type of improvement, and all grants depend on a dollar-for-dollar match by the property owner or tenant.
Each of the three requests on Monday were approved for up to $5,000. They were awarded to Ken Shelton and William Schnepf for property located at 117-119 W. Maumee St., CASEM L.L.C. for the old Herald Republican building located at 45 S. Public Square and The Rooted Vegan Inc. located at 30 N. Public Square.
Craig and Kristi Collins, owners of The Rooted Vegan, were present at the meeting to witness the approval and receive a warm welcome.
“Welcome to downtown. We appreciate you being there,” Mayor Richard Hickman said. “We see a lot of work going on over there, and we appreciate that.”
The Collinses have been present with their vegan baked goods at the Steuben County Farmers Market and recently decided to buy the downtown storefront that used to be Coachlight Coffee House in order to set up a more permanent operation.
“We’re very excited,” Craig said.
While the store is still under construction, Craig and Kristi hope to be open in time for the Angola Fall Fest Arts and Crafts Show, sponsored by the Downtown Angola Coalition and Ridenour Acres.
Fall Fest will be Saturday, Oct. 30 in downtown Angola from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. with live music, food, artists, kid activities, sidewalk sales and more.
There will also be a pumpkin carving contest and a costume contest, as well as trick-or-treating starting after the event at 5 p.m.
For more information about Fall Fest, visit the Downtown Angola Coalition on Facebook, call 668-9453 or email colleenmcnabbeverage@gmail.com.
For more information about The Rooted Vegan, visit the company’s Facebook page or stop by Craig and Kristi’s stall at the next Steuben County Farmers’ Market, which meets Saturdays from 8 a.m. to noon in the parking lot of the Steuben Community Center, located at 317 S. Wayne St.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.