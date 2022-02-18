ANGOLA — This summer there will be a new water-related activity for people to enjoy in Steuben County.
Carnegie Public Library of Steuben County will host Water/Ways, a traveling Smithsonian exhibit. The exhibit explores how water is a key part of life — environmentally, culturally, historically and more.
There’s going to be a sneak-preview of the exhibit on Tuesday.
Community members are working together to tell the story of Steuben County’s unique connection to water. Together, the local exhibit and Smithsonian exhibit will display information through large-scale display panels, interactive kiosks and digital activities.
Water/Ways will be on display at Carnegie Public Library from May 28 through July 17. Visitors will learn about how glaciers formed lakes, wildlife, aquifers, human impact, economy, recreation, and the risks to water locally. When the Smithsonian exhibit moves on to its next host site, the Steuben County exhibit will remain in the county and be available for community education.
The public is invited to see details of the local exhibit on Tuesday at 1 p.m. at Carnegie Public Library, 322 S. Wayne St. Participants will get a first look at the content and help share ideas to make sure more people learn from the exhibit.
“Water is such a valuable resource to everyone in Steuben County. We want as many people as possible to come and learn how each of us has a role to play in conserving our water for future generations,” said Sonya Dintaman Dorris, executive director of the Carnegie Public Library of Steuben County.
“This public meeting will be the first chance for community members to see what we’ve put together locally to complement the Smithsonian’s national exhibit. Our goal is to highlight how people of all ages and backgrounds interact with water in Steuben County,” said Bill Schmidt, advisor to Steuben County Lakes Council and local exhibit display leader.
The Steuben County Community Foundation is facilitating the discussions between nonprofit, government and business groups working on the project. The Foundation holds a temporary fund to assist with the costs of building the local exhibit. The Ralph E. Taylor Conservation Fund has awarded the Foundation a $10,000 matching grant to develop and promote the local exhibit. Gifts may be made to the Foundation to help with this community project.
“SCCF is excited to see this project show the community how we can come together and make something great. We hope this inspires other collaborative projects from different sectors in Steuben County,” said Jennifer Danic, president and CEO of the Foundation.
More information on the Smithsonian exhibit can be found at: museumonmainstreet.org/content/waterways
