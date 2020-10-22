ANGOLA — A Coldwater, Michigan, man allegedly fondled a teenager in a hotel room in Steuben County this summer.
Jeffrey J. Burns, 52, of the 300 block of North Fremont Road, Coldwater, was arrested Wednesday on a warrant alleging felony sexual misconduct with a minor. The charge is a Level 5 felony punishable by up to six years in prison.
According to court documents, Burns spent the day on the lake July 12 with the 15-year-old girl then purchased a hotel room so he did not have to drive back to Coldwater. He had allegedly been drinking alcoholic beverages and consuming gummy candy containing THC, the active ingredient in marijuana. Recreational marijuana is legal in Michigan but remains illegal in Indiana.
Burns allegedly gave some of the gummy candies to the alleged victim. Along with various awkward sexual advances, he rubbed lotion onto her sunburned legs then touched her genital area, say court documents.
The victim told Steuben County Sheriff’s Detective Austin Rowlands she panicked and texted her mother. According to court documents, a representative from the Indiana Department of Child Services waited with the victim until her mother could pick her up.
Through his investigation, Rowlands’ report to the court suggests that over a period of time, Burns had been attempting to “groom” the victim for a sexual relationship.
Formal charges were filed Oct. 16. Following an initial hearing, additional court hearings will be conducted in Steuben Circuit Court.
