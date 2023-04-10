ANGOLA — The Steuben Lakes Regional Waste District has released a statement regarding its recent rate increase that will be subject to a hearing on today before the Steuben County Board of Commissioners.
The statement, provided to The Herald Republican via email, reads as follows:
"SLRWD is committed to providing exceptional water quality management in our region and is responsible for the central sewer system. A properly run central sewer system is vital to our way of life now and for future generations. SLRWD is committed to providing quality service and support to members of our district and will continue to communicate to and work alongside our community.
"On February 3, 2023, in the Daily Reporter newspaper and February 1, 2023, in the Steuben and Lagrange KPC newspapers, the District sent out a public notice regarding an upcoming public hearing to discuss an impending rate increase in the District. In addition, this notice was published on SLRWD’s website beginning February 1, 2023, and ran through March 23, 2023. These notices were in accordance with Indiana state statutes and were placed on our website and on two separate occasions in all relevant newspapers.
"On February 14, 2023, SLRWD held a public hearing in accordance with Indiana statue. Following this hearing, SLRWD sent a letter to ratepayers on February 15, 2023, addressing the rate increase. The new rates took effect March 1, 2023.
"Why a rate increase?
" The current increase is necessary for the District to continue to meet its obligations and provide service to our area due to increases in the District’s costs; to maintain and improve the collection and treatment system; and to stay in compliance with the requirements of the Indiana Department of Environmental Management. SLRWD is proactive in its care and maintenance of our wastewater management systems, providing regular upgrades that help prevent further, costly repairs.
"Additionally, an important priority for the District is to fund the Indiana Department of Environmental Management’s required collection system upgrades to decommission the old leach fields which have exceeded their useful life. This project is known as NED Phase II.
"We are committed to providing quality wastewater management, and the District will continue to strive to increase communication regarding ongoing sewer projects and do so in a timely manner. We look forward to continuing to serve public health and environmental needs of our community."
The rate hearing will take place today in the Dale Hughes Jr. Memorial Auditorium in the Steuben Community Center, 317 S. Wayne St., Angola, starting at 1 p.m.
If the Board of Commissioners find that the rate increase does not meet statutory requirements, the matter will then go before a hearing in Steuben Circuit Court.
