ANGOLA — Steuben County Coroner William Harter has been promoted to assistant fire chief at the Angola Fire Department, leading him to resign the position he was first elected to in 2012.
Steuben County Republican Central Committee Chairman Rick Michael has set a Monday, May 4 caucus to fill the position. The caucus starts at 5:30 p.m. in the Steuben Community Center Multipurpose Room, 317 S. Wayne St., Angola. Candidates must file their paperwork with the Steuben County Clerk of Court not less than 72 hours before the caucus.
“I did accept a promotion with the fire department. I’m the assistant chief,” Harter said. “I didn’t want to burn the candle at both ends. I didn’t want to take away from the coroner’s office.”
Harter’s last day in office is May 7.
Prior to his promotion under new Angola Fire Chief T.R. Hagerty, Harter served as a firefighter and as such worked 24 hours on, 48 hours off, which allowed him ample time to fulfill his duties as coroner. As assistant chief, he works a typical work week.
“There are six months to go we can be proud of our 7 1/2 years of accomplishment,” Harter said.
Harter still plans to run for one of the three at-large seats on the Steuben County Council. He is one of four candidates for the three slots up for nomination on the Republican ticket. The other candidates include incumbent council members Ruth Beer and Dan Caruso and Jacob Nicely. Longtime Councilwoman Linda Hanson is not running for reelection.
It is expected that former Coroner Rodney Snyder, who served two terms before being term limited out of office and followed by Harter, will put his name in the caucus hat. Snyder is the lone Republican candidate for the office. He will face the Democratic primary winner in the race between Don Mason and Lauren Vogel.
Harter said he would most likely remain a deputy coroner if Snyder gets the vote of the caucus.
Caucus procedures allow only precinct committeemen to be eligible to vote. Vice precinct committeemen may serve as proxies. The caucus is not open to the public. People with questions can contact Michael at rick@steubencountyingop.org or call 668-0015.
