Four people arrested by local police officers
ANGOLA — These individuals were booked into the Steuben County Jail following arrests made by law enforcement officers on Tuesday and Wednesday. Formal charges, if any, are filed in court by the Steuben County Prosecutor’s Office.
• Thomas E. Harrell, 46, of the 700 block of West North Street, Fremont, arrested in the 00 block of S.R. 120, Fremont, on a charge of invasion of privacy.
• Michael D. Hatcher, 58, of the 500 block of Northcrest Drive, Angola, arrested at Steuben County Jail on a warrant alleging felony and misdemeanor counts of operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a prior conviction.
• Levi A. Socha, 21, of the 20 block of Broad Street, Hillsdale, arrested on the 2700 block of West Maumee, Angola, on charges of battery against a public safety official engaged in official duty and indecent exposure.
• Areana E. Wofford, 23, of the 400 block of Fairmount Place, Fort Wayne, arrested on the 200 block of East Gale Street, on a warrant alleging failure to appear and invasion of privacy.
