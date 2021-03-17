FREMONT — Forming a new fire territory in the northern part of Steuben County has been put on hold as Fremont decided to pull out of the discussion.
The decision was unanimous among the members of the town council during the council's regular monthly meeting held Tuesday. Only one councilman, Lon Keyes, was absent.
Because of the council's decision, the third and final public hearing on the territory that was slated for Thursday has been canceled.
The Fremont Fire Territory would have encompassed the towns of Fremont and Orland as well as Clear Lake Township, Fremont Township, Jamestown Township and Millgrove Township. Any one of the six backing out would nix the process until next spring at the earliest, as state law mandates all three required public hearings and a vote have to take place between Jan. 1 and March 31.
Town Council President Steve Brown said the discussion had hit a "hiccup" that made him feel it wasn't wise to move forward.
"I don't feel we can execute an interlocal agreement with all the parties at this time," Brown said. "I don't think it would be wise to move forward right now."
Kurt Bachman, attorney for Fremont, advised the council to withdraw, saying he didn't feel there was enough information from all of the parties involved to continue.
The territory would have been a way to generate additional revenue for the Fremont Fire Department and the Orland Community Volunteer Fire Department, the two main providers servicing the area, since most entities already levy the maximum amount of taxes state law allows for fire protection.
Each of the six communities are a different taxing district. Had the territory been approved, each district would have eliminated its current tax levy for fire protection and instead adopted a uniform tax rate.
In conversations he's had, Brown said the back and fourth has made him feel that the entities involved won't be able to reach an agreement that he would feel comfortable entering.
"I've been involved in a lot of contracts, and I don't think I will feel comfortable," he said. "There are things being asked for that can't go in an interlocal agreement."
Both Brown and Jim Milleman, president of the Orland Community Volunteer Fire Department Board of Directors, said they felt like if the parties involved in the discussion had been better educated about the whole process and work surrounding it, things may have gone differently.
"We certainly don't want to jeopardize things," said Milleman. "I think if we had better educated people, things might have gone differently."
Brown said he wishes they could have figured everything out.
"I hate to see it go by the wayside," he said. "But, we have the numbers now and I think we can do better. I think we need to better educate the people involved, the tax payers."
Milleman also said one concern in Orland is that Orland is responsible for the failure of the endeavor this time around.
One of the Orland fire board members, said Milleman, insisted Orland get a "certain piece of the pie" in the agreement. He thinks her interest was to protect the department.
"I feel responsible too," said Brown. "I didn't educate people enough either."
Milleman said he'd like to go back to Orland with the ability to give them some sort peace of mind that they didn't drop the ball, so to speak.
"We took the simple view of it's just a contract," he said. "It went down a different path."
Bachman said the work that's been done on the territory to this point has not all been in vain. The idea can, and most likely will be revisited in the future.
"We can try again with all the players involved," said councilman Bill Stitt.
Councilman Barry Wilcox thanked Milleman, Brown and everyone else that has put hours of work into the project.
"When this does go through, it will be a very good thing," Wilcox said.
The idea can be revisited in 2022.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.