ANGOLA — Indiana's new attorney general, Todd Rokita, will be addressing the Steuben County Republican Breakfast on Saturday at 8 a.m.
The event is going to be held at The Heritage Club instead of the usual gathering at Timber's Steakhouse & Seafood. The Heritage Club is located at 1905 Wohlert St.
Rokita just started his first term as attorney general after having defeated Curtis Hill in the Republican convention last summer then winning handily in the general election last fall.
Rokita served four terms in Congress before losing in a three-way Republican battle for the party's nomination to run for Senate against Democratic Sen. Joe Donnelly in 2018.
He also had an unsuccessful run for governor after Donald Trump tapped Gov. Mike Pence as his running mate in 2016.
Rokita's first introduction to the statewide stage came in 2002 when he was elected Indiana's secretary of state. He served in that post from 2003-2010, then was elected to Congress, representing Indiana's 4th District. When he was elected in 2002, he became the youngest secretary of state in the nation at age 32.
During Saturday's gathering, coffee and donuts will be served. Tours of the new Heritage Club that's run by the Steuben County Council on Aging will be available after the event.
