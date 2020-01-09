ANGOLA — Saturated and frozen soils coupled with predicted heavy rain could bring flooding to northeast Indiana starting Friday.
And a wintry mix of precipitation later on Saturday could bring dicey road conditions.
"Yes, we are going to get very wet and possibly icy, too," said Tim Tyler, Angola's National Weather Service weather observer.
Rain was expected to start late Thursday, followed by heavy rainfall in the 3-5 inch range Friday and Saturday could subject rivers and streams that are prone to flooding and low-lying areas to flood in the coming days.
"Widespread moderate to heavy rainfall will develop Friday evening and continue into Saturday evening. Rainfall amounts of 3 to 5 inches are likely across the watch area with locally higher amounts possible," the National Weather Service said in flood watch issues early Thursday. "Flooding of low lying areas and along small creeks and stream is most likely. In addition significant river flooding is likely to develop this weekend and extend into much of next week."
Complicating the situation is the fact that soils are saturated with moisture and are frozen, leaving the water little place to go and hindering absorption abilities.
"We don't need this," said Janel Meyer from the Steuben County Soil Conservation District.
Steuben County Emergency Management Agency Director Randy Brown said rainfall amount forecasts from the Weather Service range in the 4.3-inch range for northeast Indiana. For the northeast Indiana counties of DeKalb, LaGrange, Noble and Steuben, rainfall amounts over the flood watch period range from 4.37-4.38 inches.
With conditions as they are, Brown didn't expect much flooding, depending on how quickly soils thaw. One main point of flooding that could occur in Steuben County was the West Otter Lake area where the Pigeon Creek will backup during high water periods.
"At no point do I expect any major flood stage," Brown said. He also isn't expecting threats to residential structures.
There is a concern for flooding of roadways and low-lying areas.
He warns people to drive slowly at night in areas where there might be high water so people don't get sucked into flowing water.
"What's the old addege, turn around, don't drown," Brown said.
At the end of December, areas of northeast Indiana, southwest Michigan and northwest Ohio received significant rainfall, perhaps as much as 3 inches. Recent subfreezing temperatures have kept frost in the ground and thus blocking its ability to absorb moisture.
"The widespread moderate to heavy rainfall predicted this weekend is a concern for flooding and other impacts excessive rainfall could have on already saturated soils, including soil and nutrient runoff," Meyer said. "We’re hopeful the work the SWCD did this past fall with producers through its programs, and programs in partnership with NRCS and FSA, getting cover crops installed on fields — especially non-planted fields, will help in the prevention of soil erosion and protecting water quality."
Brown said if flooding is imminent people whose homes are threatened can pick up sandbags and plastic sheeting at the Steuben County Highway Department in the 1900 block of C.R. 200W.
LaGrange County will have sandbags available at its highway department, too. Officials are hoping frost isn't that far into the soil that it can't absorb the rainfall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.