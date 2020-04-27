HAMILTON — A Nappanee woman was flown by air ambulance from a motorcycle wreck near Ball Lake on Sunday, said a report from the Steuben County Sheriff's Department.
At about 5:20 p.m., Leah Fager, 20, apparently slowed to avoid a collision with another fehicle and lost control on loose gravel on Bellefontaine Road at Lane 101 Ball Lake.
Fager crashed the Harly Davidson motorcycle she was riding. Fager was not wearing a helmet and alcohol is believed to be a factor.
Fager was flown to a Fort Wayne hospital with possible head injuries by Samaritan Helicopter in critical condition.
The crash remains under investigation by the Steuben County Sheriff's Department, which was assisted at the scene by personnel from the Hamilton Police Department, Hamilton Fire Department and Steuben County Emergency Medical Service.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.