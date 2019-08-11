ANGOLA — Steuben and LaGrange County veterans can now get professional emotional support close to home.
Counseling services are provided free to area military veterans through the Fort Wayne Vet Center. A group is now meeting monthly in the Steuben Community Center, 317 S. Wayne St., Angola, led by licensed mental health counselor Tamara Goodman.
Steuben County Veterans Service Officer Alex Dobson said the Fort Wayne Vet Center is a separate arm of the Veterans Administration. It provides an opportunity for veterans to get care outside of a VA facility.
“It’s going to help a lot,” he said.
The Steuben-based group recently had its second meeting, with around 20 people from various backgrounds attending. It has been opened to both Steuben and LaGrange County veterans. A group has been meeting in Auburn for around eight years.
Steuben meetings are on the fourth Friday of the month, 10 a.m. to noon, in the Extension Office meeting room on the lower floor of the community center.
“We run a lot of different groups,” said Vet Center professional clinical counselor Chris Stack. The center has a small staff and covers a wide swath of Indiana and into Ohio. Its move to a new location at 3810 Coldwater Road, Fort Wayne, provided better access for Goodman to commute to Steuben County for the monthly session.
Vet Center groups address post-traumatic stress disorder, substance abuse, relationships, self-expression through art and making healthy decisions.
“We meet the needs of the veterans,” said Stack. “If there is a need we find a way to cover it.”
For some, just having the opportunity to meet once a month and talk with other veterans is a benefit, said Dobson. He said he hopes to eventually expand the group to twice a month.
“It’s another avenue for veterans to get care,” Dobson said. “A lot of guys don’t like talking to the VA, the doctors down there.”
There are 2,153 veterans in Steuben County, women and men of all ages and backgrounds. They receive $7.5 million a year in compensation and pension along with other financial military benefits.
“It’s just money that is put back in the community,” said Dobson.
While they’ve lived different lives, veterans are family, friends and neighbors. The Vet Center and local counseling groups are opening their arms to them.
