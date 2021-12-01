Six people arrested by police on Tuesday
ANGOLA — The following people were booked into the Steuben County Jail on these initial charges following arrests made by law enforcement officers on Tuesday. Formal charges, if any, are filed by the Steuben County Prosecutor’s Office.
• Sarah E. Cramer, 38, of the 00 block of State Street, Hillsdale, Michigan, arrested in the 300 block of West Wendell Jacob Avenue on a charge of misdemeanor public intoxication.
• Adam R. Harris, 35, of the 600 block of North Williams Street, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging felony failure to appear in court.
• Jakiya M. Hill, 23, of the 3400 block of Curtis Circle, South Bend, arrested at the jail on a charge of misdemeanor failure to appear in court.
• Bonnie Kenyon, 78, of the 100 block of Chapel Avenue, Fremont, arrested at home on a charge of misdemeanor domestic battery.
• Corey D. Seafolk, 33, of the 2000 block of North C.R. 800W, Hudson, arrested on C.R. 800W at C.R. 275N, Hudson, on a charge of misdemeanor domestic battery.
• Alexis R. Whetsel, 24, of the 500 block of East Wayne Street, Kendallville, arrested on C.R. 800W at C.R. 275N, Hudson, on a charge of misdemeanor domestic battery.
