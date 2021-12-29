ANGOLA — Tuesday's short-lived but heavy snowfall sent many motorists heading for the ditches and traffic was snarled in places Tuesday afternoon and evening.
The Steuben County Sheriff's Office reported about nine crashes, all of the property damage variety, and scores of slide-off incidents that don't necessarily merit official reports, Chief Deputy Mike Meeks said.
"We got a little busy there in a short amount of time," Meeks said. "We got about 4 inches in a short amount of time."
The snow event started at around 3 p.m. and ended about three hours later. The snow started off light then intensified. It was a heavy and wet snow.
Officially, the tally recorded by National Weather Service observer Tim Tyler was 2.9 inches. That melted out to about a half-inch of precipitation, which is a fairly wet snow.
The snow reeked widespread havoc across the county as Steuben County, Angola and other municipal highway crews hustled to clear the roads.
When the snow was coming down at its heaviest, even the slightest incline provided tricky for many vehicles.
In downtown Angola, street department crews worked around sliding semi tractor-trailer rigs that were having difficulty heading west to the Public Square. At one point, Angola police stopped traffic at Washington Street to enable plow drivers to clear the road so the semis could pass through town.
There weren't any personal injury accidents reported, Meeks said.
"Most of them were slide-offs or fender-benders. In that respect, it wasn't that bad," he said.
There were a few more slide-offs early Wednesday, including a livestock hauler that went off southbound Interstate 69, south of the 350 mile marker.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.