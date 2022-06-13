FREMONT — The Fremont Public Library is hosting a candy sushi night.
Inspired by the library’s anime club, candy sushi night is coming back this summer and is open to anyone over the age of 10. The event will include making rice krispie sushi rolls and boba tea.
Each attendee will receive all supplies needed to create a candy sushi roll and the option to create their own boba tea drink.
The adult and young adult services librarian Tracy Johnson coordinated this event and will be there to help guide in the sushi making. Johnson puts on many of the events at the library including the upcoming Ocean Tees on June 14.
“One time we did (candy sushi) with the anime kids and it was a big deal so I was just kind of thinking it’s oceans of possibility. So you get sushi, oceans, and all that good stuff,” said Johnson.
The Fremont Public Library recommends registering for all events to make sure that there is enough supplies for all who attend. To register, contact the library at 495-7157 or they are located at 1004 W. Toledo St.
Guests at the candy sushi night will get the chance to pick between many different flavors of gummy candy, chocolates, marshmallows and many others.
Using influences from Asia and the ocean, Johnson has created an evening of fun candy creations and learning about the different books that have also taken these themes.
One book that Johnson had related with the event is a manga novel.
“There’s some manga called ‘Wonder Cat Kyuu-chan’ by Sasami Nitori. They’ve just got that cozy feel,” said Johnson.
