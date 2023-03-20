ANGOLA — A rural Angola man is being held on multiple charges following a domestic incident involving a firearm that occurred on Friday night, said a news release from the Steuben County Sheriff's Office.
James D. Donbrock, 54, was arrested in the 4400 block of West C.R. 105S near Silver Lake after the Steuben County Sheriff's Office responded to a call at about 6 p.m., said the news release.
Upon arrival, deputies met with a male victim and a female witness inside the residence who said Donbrock allegedly entered the residence without permission and pointed a handgun at the man, court records said.
Donbrock threatened to kill the victim and struck him on the head with the firearm causing a minor injury, said documents filed in Steuben Circuit Court. The man refused medical attention.
In an interview with police, the victim said Donbrock was mad at him for having given water to a neighbor who had a young child, court records said. The victim said Donbrock had previously removed the water service from the neighbor's residence, presumably a mobile home.
As the situation unfolded Friday, the witness was able to leave the residence unharmed, while the victim attempted to talk to Donbrock, police said. Donbrock wasn't going to let the victim leave, but was able to after Donbrock turned away for a moment, the victim fleeing the residence, court records said. The man then called 911. The Steuben County Sheriff’s Office and Indiana State Police responded.
During the initial investigation, it was found Donbrock had left the residence prior to their arrival.
Donbrock was located a short time later at his nearby residence. Donbrock was taken into custody and transported to the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office for an interview.
Detectives with the Sheriff's Office interviewed all of the parties involved.
Following the interviews, Donbrock was arrested for burglary, residential unlawful entry, a Level 2 felony; intimidation, a Level 5 felony; battery committed with a deadly weapon, a Level 5 felony; and pointing a firearm, a Level 6 felony. Charges for misdemeanor possession of marijuana and possession of a controlled substance have been added after a search of Donbrock's residence turned up marijuana, marijuana plants and prescription medicine not written in his name.
Donbrock is being held without bond pending an initial hearing.
In an interview with police, Donbrock said he didn't own any guns, but a search of his residence turned up two handguns, a rifle and a sawed-off shot gun.
A search of court records shows Donbrock with some numerous previous charges for domestic battery, battery and intimidation.
The Steuben County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Indiana State Police.
Donbrock was scheduled to appear before Magistrate James Burns today.
