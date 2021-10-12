ANGOLA — The following people were among those booked into the Steuben County Jail on these initial charges following arrests made by law enforcement officers over the three-day weekend. Formal charges, if any, are filed by the Steuben County Prosecutor’s Office.
• Tyler H. Ashbrook, 28, of Lane 101 Long Beach Lake, Fremont, arrested on Sest Street at Gale Street on charges of felony possession of methamphetamine and a fugitive warrant.
• Jeffrey M. Deutsch, 54, of the 13000 block of Judicial Road, Burnsville, Minnesota, arrested on Interstate 80 near the 153 mile marker on a charge of felony invasion of privacy.
• James L. Early, 40, no address listed, arrested on Interstate 80 at the 144 exit on charges of felony possession of methamphetamine, possession of cocaine or a narcotic drug and possession of a hypodermic needle and misdemeanor possession of marijuana or hashish and possession of paraphernalia.
• Caden M. Ferrier, 30, of the 900 block of East C.R. 300N, arrested at home on a charge of felony domestic battery in the presence of a child younger than 16.
• Kody O. Firestone, 26, of the 300 block of West Michael Street, Fremont, arrested at home on a warrant alleging felony theft.
• Tavarous L. Ford, 39, of the 500 block of Richmond Street, Kendallville, arrested on U.S. 20 east of C.R. 200E, on charges of felony habitual traffic violator and operating while intoxicated with a prior conviction and misdemeanor operating while intoxicated.
• Ian C. Gaiski, 27, of the 200 block of East Railroad Street, Hudson, arrested at Garfield and Union streets, Ashley, on charges of felony operating while intoxicated with a prior conviction and misdemeanor operating while intoxicated.
• Luis Gomez, 20, of the 400 block of North Washington Street, arrested on Mill Street at Tamarack Drive, on a charge of misdemeanor operating a vehicle without ever obtaining a license.
• Angela M. Mayer, 39, of the 100 block of Hoe Wheeler Street, arrested on a warrant alleging misdemeanor invasion of privacy.
• Lewis F. Park, 38, of the 400 block of West Mill Street, arrested in the 1200 block of West Maumee Street, on warrants alleging felony and misdemeanor failure to appear in court.
• Jesse D. Powell, 30, of the 1100 block of South C.R. 445W, arrested on a felony fugitive warrant and misdemeanor driving while suspended with a prior suspension within the past 10 years.
• Bryan A. Rowlison, 33, of the 10000 block of East C.R. 100S, LaGrange, arrested on C.R. 175N east of C.R. 1000W, on charges of felony possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor possession of marijuana or hashish and possession of paraphernalia.
• Mario J. Sandigo, 33, of Lane 101 Harbour Cove, Fremont, arrested on McKinley Street at West Maumee Street, on charges of misdemeanor false informing and operating a vehicle without ever having received a license.
• Tammy L. Teegardin, 54, of the 1300 block of Apollo Drive, arrested at home on a charge of misdemeanor battery.
