INDIANAPOLIS — With spring upon us and summer right around the corner flu activity within the state ticked up slightly over the past week.
The state has been in the “minimal” category code throughout this year.
Indiana has two weeks of surveillance left in the season, and flu activity usually stays at low levels this time of year.
For the week ending May 8, Indiana recorded another 520 instances of “influenza-like illness) at monitoring sites, bringing the 2020-21 total to 14,829 overall.
The percentage of cases seen at outpatient facilities increased slightly to 0.99%, up from 0.97% a week ago.
Despite the small increase, the state still rated the spread of flu “minimal,” the lowest rating, again. Indiana has seen minimal flu spread for the entirety of 2021.
Current flu numbers are just a tad higher than where they were a year ago, but are around the state’s average for the past five flu seasons.
State health officials have noted that interventions being taken to prevent the spread of COVID-19, such as masking, social distancing and staying home when ill, are likely to have beneficial impacts in reducing the spread of influenza.
Residents should be cautious though in the last two weeks of the flu season as COVID-19 restrictions have been loosened as cases continue to fall in the United States.
Indiana has logged just five deaths attributable to flu this season, far lower than the annual average of about 150 deaths per year. No new deaths were reported this week. The state has recorded three deaths in people 65 and older and one death among age groups 25-49 and 50-64.
Flu reports at urgent care centers and emergency rooms also increased slightly this past week, rising to 094% from 0.89% a week ago.
That figure is in line with previous years, which usually sit at about 1% this time of year.
Indiana is nearing the end of flu surveillance season, as the state monitors for 20 weeks into the new year, which will take reports through May 22 this year.
Aside from a few weeks where the state hit the second-lowest level of spread, “low,” numbers have hardly peaked above 1% and stayed at minimal levels. Numbers have been mostly flat since the turn of the new year into 2021.
Weekly flu surveillance reports from this year and previous years can be found on the Indiana State Department of Health website at in.gov/isdh/22104.htm.
