Five people arrested over the weekend
ANGOLA — The following people were arrested over the weekend by law enforcement officers working in Steuben County and lodged in the Steuben County Jail. Charges, if any, are brought by the Steuben County Prosecutor’s Office.
• Colton L. F. Hull, 25, of the 1000 block of West Cora Lane, Fremont, arrested on U.S. 20 at Interstate 69 on a felony charge of intimidation and misdemeanor charges of operating while intoxicated and resisting law enforcement.
• Bridgett M. Nash, 44, of the 300 block of Clyde Avenue, arrested at home on misdemeanor charges of possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.
• Roger W. Raske, 25, of the 300 block of Bittersweet Court, arrested at Juniper Court on a felony charge of domestic battery in the presence of a child and misdemeanor domestic battery.
• Nicholas R. Sajecki, 26, of the 200 block of South Jefferson Street, Coldwater, Michigan, arrested on Interstate 69 on felony and misdemeanor charges of operating while intoxicated and misdemeanor driving while suspended and reckless driving.
• Fabia M. Silva, 51, no address given, arrested at C.R. 700N and Old U.S. 27 on a misdemeanor charge of disorderly conduct.
