Police arrest three people Thursday
ANGOLA — The following people were arrested Thursday by law enforcement officers working in Steuben County and lodged in the Steuben County Jail.
• Jeremy L. Combs, 32, of the 600 block of North Williams Street, arrested on a warrant alleging felony contempt of court.
• Aaron M. Harp, 40, of the 6000 block of North S.R. 327, Orland, arrested at home on a misdemeanor charge of domestic battery.
• Haley A. Maurer, 29, of the 500 block of South Darling Street, arrested at C.R. 800S and C.R. 200W on misdemeanor charges of operating while intoxicated, possession of paraphernalia and driving while suspended.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.