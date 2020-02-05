Angola, IN (46703)

Today

A mix of clouds and sun in the morning followed by cloudy skies during the afternoon. High around 30F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph..

Tonight

Snow in the evening will transition to snow showers overnight. Low 24F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.