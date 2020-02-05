ANGOLA — Angola’s Main Street organization, the Downtown Angola Coalition, got a little thank you Monday at the start of the regular common council meeting.
Last fall, Angola was named one of Indiana’s best main streets, taking third overall with Franklin and Madison taking first and second, respectively.
Monday, Matt Crouch, deputy director for the Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs and Josh Alsip, project manager for Visit Indiana, presented the Coalition with a certificate, congratulating it for its hard work in Angola.
“We are proud to have Angola as one of our 135 Main Street organizations,” Crouch said.
Alsip said main streets tell a lot about the past, who a community is and how it has been shaped over the years.
“It really takes everyone working together to do something like this,” he said.
Angola, he said, is one of the most iconic places in Indiana with the historic Steuben County Soldiers’ Monument at its center.
“It’s just incredible,” he said.
Alsip also said few towns have transformed themselves into what Angola has. In 2020, he said, tourists and visitors are looking for experiences they can’t get elsewhere. He feels Angola is one of those places people can get those experiences.
“You have something to be proud of here,” he said. “We are proud to call you one of the best Main Streets in Indiana.”
Mayor Richard Hickman thanked Crouch and Alsip for the presentation and said OCRA and tourism both are great partners for Angola.
“We wouldn’t be where we’re at without both,” he said. “And also June Julien with the tourism (bureau) and our local Downtown Angola Coalition do a great job. All these people here support it and of course Maria Davis with our Main Street board.”
Davis is also on the state Main Street council, Crouch said, that advises OCRA on how to best utilize the program around the state.
“Without that expertise she brings, we wouldn’t be doing as good a job as we do,” he said.
