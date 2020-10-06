INDIANAPOLIS — Attorney General Curtis Hill has announced the creation of IndianaEquifaxClaims.com, a website where nearly 4 million Hoosiers who had data exposed in the 2017 Equifax data breach may go to securely file a claim for a restitution payment.
Hill sued Equifax, one of the world’s largest credit-reporting bureaus, after its massive data breach, which occurred May-July 2017. The breach compromised the personal information of nearly 147 million Americans, including about 3.9 million Indiana residents. Social Security numbers, dates of birth, addresses, driver’s license numbers and credit card information were exposed.
“Millions of Indiana residents were endangered financially due to Equifax’s failure to protect the personal information it was entrusted to keep private,” Hill said in a news release. “We encourage these consumers to visit this website and claim the money they deserve. We hope this money lessens any burdens the data breach may have caused.”
Indiana was one of two states that opted not to participate in a multistate settlement with Equifax in July 2019. Instead, Hill's office chose to file its own lawsuit against the company and, ultimately, negotiate its own settlement.
As part of Indiana’s settlement, Equifax agreed to pay the state $19.5 million. Indiana received more money than the states that participated in the multistate settlement, which distributed $175 million to be shared among participating states, the news release said.
Nearly all of Indiana's settlement has been directed toward restitution payments to affected consumers. A portion of the settlement will go toward administering the payments.
Now, Indiana consumers can claim those restitution payments. All Hoosiers are encouraged to visit IndianaEquifaxClaims.com and file a claim. Claimants must provide the information required and, if they are eligible, will receive a payment. Claimants have until Dec. 16 to file a claim, after which payments will be distributed.
Many Indiana consumers will receive an email from Do-Not-Reply@IndianaEquifaxClaims.com that says they are eligible for a payment under the terms of the settlement.
For additional information about the settlement and the claims process, visit IndianaEquifaxClaims.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.