ANGOLA — The Angola Common Council had an unusually light agenda Monday, and as a result the regularly-scheduled meeting clocked in at just under 10 minutes.
But in those few minutes Council gave second readings to two ordinances listed under unfinished business, one a Moss Street parking change and another a rezoning request.
Then Council moved on to the biggest item on the agenda — determining whether two local manufacturing companies were in substantial compliance with the terms of tax abatements they were awarded.
Angola Wire Products Inc. was granted a five-year tax abatement in 2020 for a $1.5 million personal property investment in new CNC and welding equipment for its 803 Wohlert St., Angola facility.
As a result, the company is required to file a Statement of Compliance with the city each year to demonstrate they are making the investment they claimed when applying for the benefit.
However, in the paperwork that Angola Wire Products filed with the city last month, it said it added four employees and salaries totaling $16,842, whereas the company originally estimated that five jobs would be created — with salaries totaling $150,000 — when it first applied for the tax deduction.
Councilwoman Kathy Armstrong pointed out the discrepancy and asked Angola Economic Development Director Vivian Likes if the company had provided the city with an explanation of why it was so far off its estimate.
“That one employee they didn’t hire, the salary comes out to $129,000,” Armstrong said. “Is there any explanation for how they are off on the estimate?”
“No, I do knot have an explanation from them,” Likes answered. “That’s something I’ll have to get with them to figure out what’s going on.”
“In the tax abatement one of the driving factors is job creation, high-paying job creation,” Armstrong said. “I personally would like an explanation before we move on this.”
Councilman Gary Olson moved to table the review of the filing and Armstrong supported the motion, which passed unanimously.
Likes said she would attempt to contact Angola Wire Products on Tuesday to try to get an explanation with the goal of presenting any information at the next meeting.
“I understand with COVID-19, but it’s just the salary piece that gets me,” Armstrong said.
Immediately after it tabled Angola Wire Product’s filing, Council reviewed Vestil Manufacturing Corp.’s Statement of Compliance and found it was in substantial compliance for the estimates it provided when it applied for its tax abatement.
The entirety of Monday’s meeting lasted a little over 9 minutes. There was also no Board of Public Works and Safety meeting prior to the council meeting due to no new business items.
Angola’s Common Council will meet next on Monday, April 19.
