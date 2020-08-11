Five people arrested Monday, Tuesday
ANGOLA — The following people were booked into the Steuben County Jail following arrests made by law enforcement officers on Monday and Tuesday.
• Dakota J. Albertson, 21, of the 500 block of North Beech Street, Butler, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging criminal contempt of court.
• Austin L. Freed, 22, of the 1100 block of East C.R. 625N, Fremont, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging misdemeanor battery causing moderate bodily injury and two counts of contempt of court.
• Brandy L. Gibson, 28, of the 700 block of West North Street, Fremont, arrested at home on a charge of misdemeanor domestic battery.
• Barry F. King, 54, of the 3500 block of Weisser Park Avenue, Fort Wayne, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging misdemeanor contempt of court.
• James M. Moore, 23, of the 4300 block of C.R. 41, Auburn, arrested in the 500 block of East Harcourt Road on a charge of misdemeanor operating while intoxicated.
