Nine people arrested over the weekend
ANGOLA — The following people were booked into the Steuben County Jail after they were arrested by police over the weekend. Formal charges are filed in court by the Steuben County Prosecutor’s Office.
• Mandi L. Allen, 33, of the 300 block of South Wayne Street, Sturgis, Michigan, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging failure to appear.
• Lamieor J. Billings, 38, of the 700 block of Hill Street, Dubuque, Iowa, arrested at S.R. 127 and S.R. 120, Fremont, arrested on felony charges of unlawful possession of firearm by serious violent felon, possession of marijuana and obstruction of justice.
• Carrie S. Cobb, 45, of the 100 block of East Toledo Street, Fremont, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging perjury, failure to appear and fraud.
• Kloee L. Conner, 19, of the 12000 block of Indiana Street, Grabill, arrested at the Lake James Sandbar on misdemeanor charges of a minor possessing alcoholic beverage and operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangerment.
• Rosalino M. Guzman, 56, of the 600 block of North Wayne Street, arrested at North Wayne and Mill streets, on a misdemeanor charge of operating a motor vehicle without ever obtaining a license.
• Mark A. Linnemeier, 55, of the 70 block of lane 245, arrested at Snow Lake on misdemeanor charges of operating a motorboat while intoxicated and natural resource reasonable/prudent watercraft operation violation.
• Orlando Pryor Jr. , 29, of the 50600 block of Indiana Place, Gary, arrested at the jail on a misdemeanor warrant alleging failure to appear.
• Obidh Saalm, 29, of the 00 block off James Drive, Westmont, Illinois, arrested on I-80 eastbound at the 141 mile marker on a misdemeanor charge of possession of marijuana.
• David C. Steller, 43, of the 700 block of Ball Road, Montgomery, Michigan, arrested on the 6100 block of Van Guilder Road, Fremont, on a felony warrant alleging failure to appear in court.
