“Toto, I’ve a feeling we’re not in Kansas anymore.”
Dorothy spoke those famous words in the iconic movie “The Wizard of Oz” after her home was picked up by a tornado, taking her to the land of Oz.
After a quiet spring storm season in northeast Indiana, the chances of a tornado touchdown in the region continues throughout the hot, humid months of summer and into the fall.
According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration it is not completely understood how tornadoes form. However most result from supercell thunderstorms. These severe thunderstorms have persistent updrafts that can reach speeds of 100 mph. It is the strong vertical wind sheer within these storms, which causes a horizontal rotating cylinder of air producing a rotating cylinder.
Each is unique
The most recent recorded tornado in the four-county area was on June 9, 2018, when an EF1 tornado was on the ground south of Angola, with multiple touch downs. No injuries or fatalities were reported from the storm.
In August of that same year, another EF1 tornado coursed through southern Steuben County but never touched down.
Kyle Brown, meteorologist at the National Weather Service Northern Indiana office in Syracuse said each tornado outbreak is unique. In one event there can be multiple tornadoes.
“We are dealing with smaller tornadoes here (than in tornado alley), which can make the prediction of the storms even more complicated,” he said.
Today’s radar and forecasting technology allows meteorologists to predict storms in a more timely fashion, helping to protect lives.
Over the past 70 years (1950s through 2010s) NOAA recorded 56 tornadoes in the four county area. Those 56 storms caused 17 deaths and 243 injuries. Steuben County leads the area for tornado touchdowns in the four county area with 17 over the last 70 years, with Noble, LaGrange and DeKalb counties all seeing 13.
Statewide 1,770 tornadoes have touched down within the state over the past 70 years with the majority of them hitting southern and central portions of the state.
The last major storm to hit the area was the historic 1974 Palm Sunday tornadoes that swept mainly across Noble and LaGrange counties. The event was a family of three tornadoes, which began two miles west of Otterbein sweeping directly through Monticello. The tornadoes continued north striking just north of Ligonier and south of Topeka before it ended near Oliver Lake. The tornadoes caused 19 fatalities over 11 counties and destroyed an elementary school north of Ligonier.
The minimal tornado activity in northeast Indiana doesn’t mean that the area is out of the woods when it comes to dealing with storms. The majority of the storm damage seen over the four county area come from straight-line winds or other high wind events.
A derecho producing high winds swept through Kendallville and LaGrange County last August causing damage throughout the city, knocking out power to an estimated 13,000 households from Allen County to Noble and LaGrange. The storm damaged several downtown businesses and took down limbs and trees around the city.
Be prepared
Although Severe Weather Awareness Week and Tornado Preparedness Month is behind us it is never to late to come up with a family plan to protect you and your family.
The best way to stay safe during a tornado is to be prepared and weather ready. The first thing to know is the difference between a tornado watch and a warning. When a watch is issued tornadoes are possible in the area. A warning is not issued unless a tornado has actually been sighted or indicated by weather radar.
Brown said technology allows meteorologists can issue watches days ahead of a storm allowing people to prepare.
“If we think there is going to be a severe weather event one or two days ahead we will put out a watch,” he said.
Once a warning is issued it is time to take cover to protect you and your family.
The National Weather Service recommends that you move into an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building when a warning is issued. Avoid windows if at all possible. If you live in a mobile home, or are outdoors or in a vehicle find the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris.
It is recommended that you have a NOAA weather radio in your house, which will provide information and warnings in the case of a tornado. Notifications can also be sent out through many cell phones.
On a family level have a communication plan for your household so everyone knows what to do. Have an emergency meeting place to keep everyone safe.
