Six people arrested over last five days
ANGOLA — The following people were arrested by law enforcement officers working in Steuben County Friday through Tuesday and lodged in the Steuben County Jail.
• Ryan M. Bartlett, 31, of the 30000 block of M43, Paw Paw, Michigan, arrested on the Indiana Toll Road on misdemeanor charges of possession of marijuana and operating without ever obtaining a license.
• Elizabeth E. Chester, 29, of the 600 block of Sarah Drive, arrested in the 200 block of East Harcourt Road on a felony charges of intimidation and battery to a public safety officer and misdemeanor charges of public intoxication, disorderly conduct, trespass and resisting arrest.
• Kevin D. Custer, 58, of the 500 block of Pearl Street, Benton Harbor, Michigan, arrested on the Indiana Toll Road on a misdemeanor charge of possession of marijuana.
• Ramon M. Morales-Cross, 33, of Elkhart, arrested on a warrant alleging criminal contempt of court.
• Amber L. Tritch, 31, of the 4000 block of South Sandman Drive, Pleasant Lake, arrested on a warrant alleging misdemeanor failure to appear.
• Cristian R. Vieyra-Reyes, 23, of the 4000 block of South C.R. 150W, Pleasant Lake, arrested on a warrant alleging criminal contempt of court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.